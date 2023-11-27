Jenna Dirksen signs on to play at Edison State next season

Top row (L to R): Edison State head coach Tim McMahon, Keri, Sara, Hayley and Edison State assistant coach Doug Martin. Bottom row (L to R): Versailles head coach Tracy White, Jenna Dirksen, Stacie Dirksen and Dan Dirksen. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — Versailles senior Jenna Dirksen signed her letter of intent to play basketball for Edison State next season.

Dirksen said it was sort of a surprise they contacted her, but was glad they did.

“It was kind of out of the blue, it just presented itself. They contacted me, I took a visit and it felt like the best option. It felt like things fell into place and it felt like the best thing for my future at this moment,” Dirksen said.

Versailles girls basketball head coach Tracy White said she has talked with Dirksen for a while about playing at the next level. All of the hard work Dirksen has put in over the last few years has paid off in achieving this goal.

“Jenna has grown so much over the course of the last three years and it’s exciting to see what she can do. This is a huge accomplishment for her. She’s been very anxious to play at the next level,” White said. “We’ve talked several times about how she’s definitely capable of it. She went on a visit and loved it.”

Dirksen said she is not sure what role she will have with Edison State next season. The guard led Versailles in scoring a season ago.

Dirksen is excited to have the opportunity to go through a new experience for her next chapter of her playing career.

“Meeting new people, having fun and learning to play with new people. Just enjoying it as I go,” Dirksen said.

She will still have her senior year to enjoy on the court. Dirksen said she is looking forward to having another season under her belt before moving on to the next level.

“I’m excited for this season in high school to get another year of experience and then going into college having more experience, just a lot of growth,” Dirksen said.

White said she is excited to see what Dirksen will do this season and is expecting some big things from her.

“We’re looking forward to her being a leader again this year on the court just as well as she was last year and looking for her to have a big senior year,” White said.

Dirksen said she is currently undecided on what she wants to study.

