Fair is Takin’ Care of Business with BTO

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair will be Takin’ Care of Business on Thursday, Aug. 22 when Bachman Turner Overdrive (BTO) comes to the Great Darke County Fair.

Back touring after 20 years, the Darke County Agricultural Society is proud to have BTO take the stage at 8 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Tickets will go on sale Dec. 1, 9 a.m. and range in price from $35 to $55. They can be purchased online at www.darkecountyfair.com or by phone at 937-548-5044. Bleachers: $35, Grandstand: $35, Track Seats: $40, VIP Seats: $55.

For questions regarding the 2024 concert, please contact Laura Ahrens at 937-548-5044.

After many decades, selling tens of millions of records with multi-platinum and number 1 awards, Bachman-Turner Overdrive is back in gear!

BTO is back with all the hits: “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet”, “Takin’ Care of Business”, “Let It Ride”, “Roll on Down the Highway”, “Hey You”, “Four Wheel Drive”, and “Looking Out For #1”.

Plus other hits written by the architect of Canadian Rock, Randy Bachman: “American Woman”, “These Eyes”, “Undun”, “No Time”, and “No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature”

You won’t want to miss the band who put Overdrive into 70’s Rock music! Get your tickets to the Back in Overdrive tour now!

Bachman said, ”After a very long time Bachman-Turner Overdrive/BTO is back on the rock and roll highway and kicking it into OVERDRIVE! Full tilt pedal to the metal rock and roll is back to melt your face and rock your soul.”

Bachman is quite simply the rock and roll heartbeat of Canada.

His has been a glorious life masterminding breakouts of two of the most iconic Canadian bands of all-time: BTO and the Guess Who. Bachman is now promising you ain’t seen nothing yet.

The band has over 40 million records sold worldwide, 120 Gold Records, #1 US Billboard Pop Single and Multi top 40 US Billboard hits, and still doing three million monthly Spotify streams a month.

In 2000, Bachman made a guest appearance on The Simpsons in a fictionalized reunion with BTO. During the episode Homer Simpson yells: “Get to the ’working overtime’part!“ while they play “Takin’ Care of Business”. Renowned Author Stephen King’s early pen name was Richard Bachman because King was a huge fan of BTO. David Letterman’s favorite song is “Takin’ Care of Business”so much so that when Letterman attended Paul Shaffer’s opening Vegas show, Shaffer flew out Bachman to perform the song for Letterman as a surprise

BTO’s origins began in 1970 when Bachman, after co-writing such major Guess Who hits as “These Eyes,” “No Time,”“Undun,” “Laughin”” and “American Woman.” left the Winnipeg-based group. Backed by its high-powered stage performances, Bachman-Turner Overdrive was a nuclear reactor of fuzz-toned aggression churning out such pounding signature tunes as “Takin” Care Of Business,” ”You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” “Gimme Your Money Please,” “Roll On Down The Highway,” and “Let It Ride” that begged for a cranked-up car radio, and a steering wheel to hit for hours on end.

In his home country, Bachman has received the Order of Canada, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, 11 JUNO awards, the SOCAN Lifetime Achievement Award, and is a double-inductee in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.