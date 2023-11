Vounteers needed to place wreaths

Wreaths have been placed at the base of headstones of veterans for the past several years at local cemeteries. Submitted photo

DARKE COUNTY — Each year, millions of Americans come together to REMEMBER the fallen, HONOR those that serve and their families, and TEACH the next generation about the value of freedom. This gathering of volunteers and patriots takes place in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states – most recently at 3,702 participating locations – as part of National Wreaths Across America Day. Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their messaging and outreach in their own communities. Today, the national nonprofit announces the theme for 2023 is “Serve and Succeed”.

The inspiration for this year’s theme came while discussing the significance of 2022’s theme, which was “Find a Way to Serve”, and the need to continue to stress the importance of service and the positive ways it can impact lives. Wreaths Across America plans to focus on the storylines of veterans and military families who have found success through their own service, while also highlighting local volunteers across the country and the success that comes from serving their communities. The organization will continue its commitment to supporting and bringing attention to the needs of our veteran community while also showcasing the continued contributions of those who serve.

“There are many ways to serve your community and country, and just as many definitions of success,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “We hope through focusing on those stories of success we will help change the dialogue around what it means to serve your country.”

In 2022, more than 2.7 million veterans’ wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 3,702 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms, with each name said out loud. Wreaths Across America volunteers work year-round to ensure military laid to rest are remembered, their families and living veterans are honored, and the next generation is taught about the value of freedom.

This year, National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 16, noon. It is a free event and open to all people. Darke County locations to volunteer at are the following: Greenville Locations – Greenville Union Cemetery, historical Water Street Cemetery, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, and Versailles Locations – Greenlawn, St. Valbert, and Frenchtown Cemeteries. Please plan to attend and volunteer.