Happy 90th birthday Mary Beth Printz

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Happy birthday to Mary Beth Printz. This pretty lady will be turning 90 on Dec. 5 and her family would love to shower her with birthday cards. She has had a rough few months but is on the mend now. She loves to receive cards. If you know Mary Beth, please send her a birthday card to 1226 Arcanum-Ithaca Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304.

Congratulations to Franklin Monroe Elementary School for being ranked #36 out of 3,049 in Ohio’s best Elementary Schools. What a great accomplishment that could not be done without the staff, parents and students. Congrats FM Elementary Schools!

Ellie Fessler was chosen this summer at camp to be a part of the UCA All-American Cheer Team. She participated in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade. Congrats Ellie!

Again, this year the Arcanum Athletic Boosters in cooperation with the Arcanum Alumni Association will offer for sale at the concession stand in the cafetorium Chick-Fil-A sandwiches at all the boys’ Friday night JV/Varsity basketball games. The first Friday night home game this year will be on December 8th. Be sure to come early and get your sandwich and a seat! “’Eat Mor Chikin’”

The Arcanum Alumni Association will also be on hand at the JV/Varsity Boys’ game in the cafetorium on December 8th with their Trojan Way Snack Mix as well as sample products for sale of their Trojan FAN GEAR fundraiser items: Trojan blanket, frosted mugs, coffee cups, slate coasters, insulated tumbler, wine tumbler and the Christmas ornament. Each item will be available with your choice of Trojan head, a picture of the old high school or the new high school building. All proceeds go to the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. All items will be available for delivery within 48 hours! Shop locally and start your Christmas shopping for your favorite Trojan fan!

The Arcanum Area Business Association will present the Third Annual “Christmas in the Park” on December 2 beginning at 6 p.m. at Ivester Park in Arcanum. The event will start with the announcement of the winners of the Park Decorating Contest, a Candy Cane Hunt (don’t forget your flashlight), visiting with Santa, crafts, and a bonfire with s’mores for everyone. There are still a few spots open for the decorating contest – to reserve a spot contact Julie Miller at the city building 937-692-8500 or [email protected]. There will be cash prizes for the decorating contest for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Decorating begins as soon as you reserve your spot. All decorating must be completed prior to December 2nd. Participants can use their own decorations or decorations provided by the village and AABA.

Ring in the Holiday Season with a calming night-time walk in and around Historic Bear’s Mill on December 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Friends of Bear’s Mill will be offering hotdogs over an open fire, hot chocolate, coffee, water and popcorn to warm this early December night. Once you arrive, follow the luminaries to the festivities. *New this Year* Take the kids on a magical storybook trail through the Mill! Bear’s Mill store will be open that evening for holiday shopping. Start your December weekend’s off on Friday at Bear’s Mill and continue it on

Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie for the Winter Wonderland! Registration is NOT required for this event: However, parking is limited, and they ask that you carpool if possible. Bear’s Mill is located at 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road and Shawnee Prairie is located at 4249 St. Rt. 502.

Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be open to the public for adult walking Monday through Thursday evenings from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., November 27, 2023, through March 21, 2024. Walking will be restricted to the first-floor tiled hallways.

Mark your calendar for a Morning in Whoville at Arcanum High School! The Arcanum Athletic Boosters are proud to present on Saturday, December 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. a Morning in Whoville! Admission is $6 for ages 3 and up that includes a breakfast of French Toast sticks, sausage, hash browns, and your choice of juice, milk or coffee. Pictures will be available with Santa, the Grinch, and Cindy Lou. A Christmas craft and reindeer games will round out the morning. Whoville Café will also have extra specialty drinks and baked goods to purchase.

Everything is starting to look like Christmas around town – lots of lights, Christmas trees are appearing, and the Arcanum Garden Club has decorated the uptown street corners as well as Generation Square and the library. Thank you, ladies! Happy decorating everyone!