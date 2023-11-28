Beginner Obedience Class begins in January

GREENVILLE — Greenville Area Dog Club offers a wide variety of different classes and one of them is Beginner Obedience. This eight-week class is geared towards dogs at least one year of age or to an older puppy who has completed the Senior Puppy class.

In Beginner Obedience, they teach you to train your dog the basic commands: sit, stay, controlled walking on the leash, no pull, no jumping, leave it, wait, come when called, stand and more. One of the most important aspects of bringing your dog to a class is the socialization around other people and dogs. Dogs who are under socialized have more behavior issues. Training your dog builds up their confidence, provides mental stimulation, creates a stronger bond between you and your dog, increases safety and makes it easier for pet professionals to work with your dog. Training has been shown to be one of the most effective tools to keep a dog in his or her forever home. It also enables your pet to join you in a broad range of activities such as family outings, vacations, hiking or participating in dog sports. According to Denise Jones, president and one of the head instructors for Beginner Class, said, “I stress to all owners to have fun and patience with their dogs. I also try to achieve a friendly and fun atmosphere for both owner and dog.”

In addition to Beginner Obedience class, Greenville Area Dog Club offers Puppy, Senior Puppy, Advanced Obedience, Rally, Agility, Trick Dog and Conformation Class. They also offer AKC Canine Good Citizenship Evaluations for all dogs.

Their next session starts Jan. 9, 2024, and goes through March 1, 2024. Registration for classes is from Nov. 27 to Jan. 2, 2024. If you are interested in learning more about their Beginner Obedience class, call Denise at 937-564-8131.

Class description, age requirements and registrations to download can be found at www.greenvilleareadogclub.com. Please mail in your registration, vet records, and check early to guarantee your spot in class after you call the number below for the class you are wanting. Visit our Facebook page to find all types of information pertaining to your dog as well as all the fun stuff that we do.

Greenville Area Dog Club is located at 803 Martin Street next to Dairy King.

Greenville Area Dog Club is always looking for new members who love dogs and want to share their knowledge and experience with the public. If this sounds like fun, please call one of the phone numbers above to learn how to become a member.