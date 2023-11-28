Versailles students collect can goods

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA is hosting its 28th annual Can Food Drive to benefit the Versailles Area Council of Churches. Students participating in this drive are Versailles Middle School and High School.

In the high school cans will be collected during the first period classes and in the middle school cans are collected in the homeroom. The Can Food Drive starts Dec. 14 and runs through Dec. 21.

The can food items will be delivered to the Council of Churches in Versailles and help serve the needs in Versailles and surrounding area all winter. Also, the Can Food Drive includes toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaning items, and bathroom items. No home can goods please. The Versailles Council of Churches has expressed special needs for canned chicken and pork, ketchup, mustard, pancake mix, syrup, paper towels, tuna and hamburger helper, cake mix, icing, cleaning products, shampoo and conditioner. Items that are not in demand at this point at the food pantry include toilet paper, corn and green beans.

The high school first period class, based on an average, that collects the most cans will earn a pizza party and the top homeroom class in the junior high, based on an average, that collects the most cans will also earn a pizza party. In high school money can also be collected and one dollar is worth two cans. All the money is given to the Council of Churches who purchase meat and supplies where they are short.