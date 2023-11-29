Ackley donates art to Boys & Girls Club

Paul Ackley

GREENVILLE — Local artist Paul Ackley has once again donated a Christmas picture to be auctioned off in the month of December with proceeds to benefit the Greenville Boys & Girls Club. Ackley has done several pictures in years past and the club is very grateful for his donations to the club. The 2023 picture features the new Wayne Theatre with Santa flying over the theater to bring joy to all.

Special thanks to Paul Ackley and Mark Loudy, Loudy Office Machines, for painting the picture and for making the prints that can be purchased at the Boys & Girls Club.

The original artwork can be bid on at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club, 613 S. Broadway, Greenville and the prints are available for $20 each at the club.

For bidding or prints of the artwork, contact Tom Jenkins at 937-670-6823 or call the club at 937-547-1122, Monday through Thursday, 4-8 p.m.