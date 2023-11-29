Join the Main Street Greenville and the merchants for some great activities during the Winter Wonderland First Friday. Enjoy carriage rides or visit Santa at Rotary Park near the traffic circle. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Come celebrate a night of cheer and festivities as Main Street Greenville hosts its Winter Wonderland First Friday on Dec. 1 in downtown Greenville brought to you by event sponsors Sadie Grace Boutique and Holiday Inn Express.

The event features Santa, carriage rides, shopping and dining specials at various downtown businesses and restaurants amid the cheerful glow of the Christmas lights and the downtown decorations.

Children of all ages can visit with Santa Claus and share their Christmas wish list with St. Nicholas at the Santa House on the circle from 6-8 p.m. In addition, there will be free carriage rides from 5-8 p.m. on the circle next to Santa’s House.

“This is the last First Friday of the year, so join them downtown for some Christmas Cheer,” said April Brubaker, executive director for Main Street Greenville. “Come let the merchants help you select the perfect gifts for your gift giving needs, take a ride on the carriage and enjoy the magical “Hallmark vibes” of downtown Greenville, enjoy some adult cocktails and downtown eats, stop in and check out Santa’s NEW House and see if you’ve made the Nice list with Santa. If not, there’s still time.”

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization that supports downtown Greenville through stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth.

Learn more about the organization and the contest on their website, www.mainstreetgreenville.org, or follow them on Facebook. You can contact them at [email protected] or 937-548-4998.