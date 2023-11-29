Get in the holiday spirit at Garst Museum

The National Annie Oakley Center Foundation put a spotlight on Little Miss Sure Shot with their Christmas Tree at Garst Museum. Submitted photos The Pioneer Wing features this beautiful tree from the Ladybug Garden Club. Submitted photos One might expect elegance in a parlor and that is what you will find from the Wildflower Garden Club in Garst Museum’s Parlor. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — A drive through the City of Greenville and it’s easy to see the community is ready for the holiday season. The decorations bring a lot of joy to the community’s residents and visitors. Another place that brings a lot of joy to visitors and residents is Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center. Through December, visitors will be able to get in the holiday spirit while learning more about Darke County’s early days.

Garst Museum is fortunate to have several of its friends decorate special Christmas trees. Eight Christmas trees are located throughout the museum and are beautifully decorated by local individuals and groups. The Christmas trees have become a tradition and some of the clubs have been coming up with new and fresh ideas every year for several decades.

The Parlor tree was decorated by the Wildflower Garden Club and matches its elegant surroundings. The gold and silver ornaments and frosted pinecones accent the beautiful gold and silver bow that tops the tree.

The Butterflies Junior Garden Club decorated the tree near the entrance of the Lowell Thomas Meeting Room. The tree features blue, green, pink and purple ornaments, snowflakes, white lights and a whimsical blue bow as the tree topper.

The Ladybug Garden Club gave the flocked Christmas tree at the entrance to the Pioneer Wing a rustic look. Plaid bows, tan poinsettias, along with pinecones and white lights and the top hat tree topper allows the tree to fit in perfectly with its surroundings in the Pioneer Wing.

The Gruber Family decorated the other tree in the Pioneer Wing. This traditional tree features red and silver ornaments, white lights and a lighted star as the tree topper.

There are also two trees in the Keepers of Freedom Wing of the museum. Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and VFW Post 7262 Auxiliary and Boosters are responsible for decorating the trees.

Both trees have a patriotic theme. The VFW’s tree features red, white and blue ornaments with red, white and blue ribbon and a colored light background. The tree is topped with a bright star. The Fort GreeneVille DAR tree features ornaments from each of the military branches, as well as American flag ornaments. The lights are layered with blue at the bottom, white in the middle and red at the top of the tree. A blue bow and two American Flags serve as the tree topper.

The tree in the Lowell Thomas and Americana Wing of Garst Museum was created by Lee Ann McAlpine. The tree definitely has an Americana theme with red and white checkered bow and ribbon streaming from the top of the tree. The tree has a burlap garland weaved in and out of the branches and white lights. There are a variety of gourds that serve as ornaments. At the top of the tree is a gourd in the shape of a star.

The final tree is located just outside the National Annie Oakley Center and was decorated by the National Annie Oakley Center Foundation. As one might imagine, the tree is adorned with various pictures of the legendary sharpshooter as ornaments. Additional gold ornaments and various flowers, including red poinsettias, are highlighted by the white lights. A beautiful star tops the tree.

There is still time to see all of these beautiful trees and 300,000 artifacts at the museum. Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. When you visit, apply your admission fee to becoming a member of the museum and enjoy the museum throughout the year. When you become a member, you will receive the Garst Museum newsletter, 10 percent discount at the museum store, an exclusive invitation to museum events, free admission to the museum and free access to the Research Center. You can become a member at any time. Your membership runs a full year from the time you become a member. If you’re looking for something special for an individual or family, memberships make great gifts and stocking stuffers.

For more information about Garst Museum, visit www.garstmuseum.org or like or follow them on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The Garst Museum and The National Annie Oakley Center is located at 205 N. Broadway, Greenville.