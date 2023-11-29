Police say Bell allegedly strangled mom

Atrevion Bell

UNION CITY — The Union City Police Department arrested Atrevion Bell, an 18-year-old resident of Union City, Ohio, following a disturbing domestic violence incident that unfolded on Nov. 28.

In the early afternoon hours of Nov. 28, officers responded to a domestic violence call at the residence where Atrevion Bell resides with his mother. The situation escalated when it was reported that Bell had allegedly strangled his mother. Upon officers’ arrival, Bell emerged from the residence brandishing a firearm.

In the course of the incident, it was determined that Bell was under the influence of alcohol and was found to be underage, further complicating the circumstances. Bell, who threatened the lives of multiple officers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff responding to the scene, was taken into custody without further incident.

Bell has been charged with the following offenses:

1. Strangulation – Felony 4

2. Domestic Violence – Misdemeanor 1

3. Aggravated Menacing (3 counts) – Misdemeanor 1

4. Using Weapons while Intoxicated – Misdemeanor 1

5. Underage Consumption – Misdemeanor 1

Following his arrest, Bell is scheduled to appear in the Darke County Common Pleas Court for arraignment on the aforementioned charges.

The Union City Police Department emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. Domestic violence situations are taken seriously, and the department is dedicated to taking swift and decisive action to address such incidents.