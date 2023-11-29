Tree’s ornaments help local youth

The homemade snowman ornaments are available at the Greenville Boys & Girls Club and help provide gifts for the children who benefit from the club. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Boys & Girls Club’s annual Christmas Giving ‘Tree is filled with homemade snowmen that can be taken home to decorate your tree. The club is asking the public to take a snowman from the giving tree for a $10 donation or bring a $10 gift card from any Darke County merchant. These gift cards will be given to the club kids at the club Christmas Party on Dec. 21. Help put a smile on the face of the club’s kids this year. Last year they had 72 kids at their annual Christmas Party.

The Boys & Girls Club is growing daily and happy to serve and help develop the needs and life skills of all Darke County youth.

As club director, Tom Jenkins, on behalf of his staff, said, “I would like to thank each and everyone of you who has supported or donated to the Greenville Boys & Girls Club in the past and any future donations.”

The club is a nonprofit organization that is very grateful for any donations to help the daily operations, which allows the club to serve the kids of Darke County, with meals in their kitchen area, arts & crafts, games, fitness center and annual field trips. This year the club took kids to the Columbus Zoo along with fishing at the park.

Anyone wishing to donate to the club can do so by mailing checks to the Greenville Boys & Girls Club, 613 S. Broadway. Greenville or stop by the club Monday-Thursday from 4-8 p.m. or Saturday from 1-4 p.m.

Thank you and Merry Christmas to all from Director Tom Jenkins and staff of Greenville Boys & Girls Club.