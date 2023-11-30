FAS food drive support Fish

GREENVILLE — Financial Achievement Services (FAS) is excited to announce the launch of a food drive in support of Fish Choice Pantry. As the holiday season gets underway, FAS is rallying clients and community members to partner with them in making a meaningful impact by providing essential food items to those in need.

Community members are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, cereals, and oats. Uncommonly donated non-perishables bring extra excitement – things like sauerkraut, beets, asparagus, etc. – so feel free to shop creatively! The pantry also accepts donations of other essential household items such as cleaning supplies, paper towels, diapers, and personal hygiene items. For each item donated, FAS will match the contribution to double the positive impact to the food pantry.

“As a locally owned business, we often witness the power of community and the positive change that can happen when we come together to support one another,” said Matt Arnold, President of Financial

Achievement Services. “Reinvestment into our neighborhoods is one of our core values, and we have been honored to see the incredible response to our previous charity drives. We heard about the great need at the food pantry, with over 4000 families being served this year and near empty shelves, and we knew that by partnering with the community to provide a doubled donation we could help make a big difference for families who may be struggling.”

From Dec. 1-29, community members can drop off donations to the FAS office at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville, OH 45331. Donations can be brought inside during normal office hours, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The goal of the food drive is to replenish the shelves at Fish Choice Pantry and ensure that families facing food insecurity have access to nutritious meals.

The Fish Choice Pantry is an ecumentical organization serving the emergency food needs of the Darke County area utilizing a choice pantry and home delivery to shut-ins. Their mission is to provide emergency food to residents of Darke County in times of need.

Financial Achievement Services, Inc. is committed to being a leading independent financial services firm driven by a team of caring professionals partnering with clients to navigate life’s experiences. Learn more about Financial Achievement Services’ mission, team, and community reinvestment by visiting www.teamfas.com. Contact them at 937-548-2210 or visit the office at 5116 Children’s Home Bradford Road, Greenville. Securities and investment advisory services offered through Osaic Wealth, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC. Osaic Wealth is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of Osaic Wealth.