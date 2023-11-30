Gingerbread House Party returns to GPL

GREENVILLE — Greenville Public Library is happy to announce that its popular gingerbread program is back. This year’s Gingerbread House Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Third Floor Conference Room.

This program is open to all ages. Come as a family, a pair, or by yourself. They’ll supply the graham crackers and all the fixins you’ll need to make the best house on the block. All you need to bring is your creativity.

And rumor has it, Santa will be stopping by during the event; make sure to bring kids’ Christmas lists for this fun, festive event.

To ensure they have enough graham crackers and goodies for everyone, registration is required. To register, stop by the library or give them a call at (937) 548-3915.

The Friends of the Library will also be hosting its annual Holiday Open House this day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., so be sure to leave room for cookies and punch.