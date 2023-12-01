The 2023 guide features dining, shopping, activities, and more from dozens of downtown businesses. Submitted photo

DAYTON — A digital guide from the Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is helping holiday shoppers check off every name on their list while supporting local this year. The 2023 Downtown Dayton Holiday Gift Guide provides gift ideas, inspiration, and specials from downtown’s restaurants, retailers, arts organizations, nightlife entertainment, and more.

The interactive catalog is produced annually and features more than 150 new ideas for food & beverage, art, tangible goods, activities, and experiences. The digital guide is organized into easy-to-navigate categories to help shoppers find a local gift for anyone on their holiday shopping lists.

“When you shop local this holiday season, you’re not only supporting the small businesses that are fundamental to our community, you’re also supporting your neighbors,” said Katie Meyer, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “This year’s gift guide is full of fun ideas that make great holiday gifts for your loved ones or even for yourself.” A one-size-fits-all gift to consider this year: Downtown Dollars! This e-gift card never expires, can be purchased online in any denomination, and is accepted at nearly 80 downtown vendors. With the diversity of businesses that call downtown Dayton home, it’s a perfect fit for even the hardest-to-shop for people on this year’s holiday shopping lists. The Downtown Dayton Holiday Gift Guide is available now at downtowndayton.org. The site also has a complete list of downtown’s events, dining guides, parking maps and more. A calendar for the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio, is available now at daytonholidayfestival.org. Follow the DDP on Facebook to keep up with downtown events and news.