Flute ensemble and harp recital

PORTLAND, Ind. — The Jay County Campus of Arts Place invites you to the Hall-Moser Theatre for a short performance featuring their flute ensemble, Eastern Breeze, and talented harpists.

Join them for an evening of beautiful melodies that will be sure to get you in the Holiday Spirit. The event takes place Monday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m., at Jay County Campus of Arts Place, 131 E Walnut St, Portland, Ind., Hall-Moser Theatre. There is no cost to attend.

MusicWorks is made possible by the following generous sponsors: The Portland Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, Randolph County Community Foundation, WPGW Radio, Dennis and Marianne Horn, and Shoemaker Charitable Gift Fund.

For more information or questions on how to be involved, contact Arts Place by calling 260-726-4809 or emailing [email protected].