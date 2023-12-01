Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

THEFT: At 8:15 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Holly Hill Drive in reference to a theft that occurred elsewhere in the City of Greenville. The male victim stated he had a teal and silver Tapco Metal Brake stolen from his rental property at the 700 block of Gray Avenue. The male victim believes Maradiaga Marlon, the company he is contracting with to do the siding on the residence, may be a suspect, as they have not finished the job but are wanting payment. He said that he told the company that he would pay them once the work is finished, and they stated that if he did not pay, that they were going to have their guys steal the victim’s tools. After the conversation with the company, he went and noticed the metal brake was missing, and the company had listed a picture of a brake for sale that looks identical to his with the same paint marks . A picture was provided of the post and the messages between him and the company. Officers were able to identify them as a possible suspect, and officers were able to locate the metal break along the outside of the business building and seize it as property. This case will be sent to the Hamilton Police Department in reference to receiving stolen property charges.

Nov. 20

DOMESTIC: At 4:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Donald Drive on a domestic disturbance. Brad Smith was very agitated and aggressive while being spoken to. He was detained due to his erratic and unpredictable behavior. His grandmother and cousin advised he has medication he is supposed to take, but he chooses to smoke marijuana instead. They also said he was verbally harassing them by threatening to punch them and raising his fists. They believed he was going to cause them harm, and Smith was arrested and transported to the jail.

Nov. 22

STABBING: At 2:57 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Central Avenue in reference to a report of a stabbing that took place there. Prior to their arrival, officers were advised there was a language barrier and no one spoke English. Interpreter was able to be reached via phone, and she interpreted that there was someone in the house injured. Officers were let into the house to search for the victim. In the kitchen, by the back door, the victim was located, and he had blood on his arms and chest and appeared to be having trouble breathing. Officers reported observing an internal organ pushing through a gash on his chest, just below his sternum. Greenville Township Rescue arrived on scene and the victim was transported to Miami Valley Hospital. It was found that one of the residents, Pedro Gutierrez, had stabbed the victim with a knife-like object. Gutierrez declined to have his consulate notified, and he stated he drank a lot of alcohol and did not remember this incident. He was arrested for felonious assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the jail with no bond.

