Public Land Use presentation set

Darke County will get a better understand of how some of its land can be used in the future. Evan Brandao | Student MCRP

GREENVILLE — The Knowlton Studio will be presenting a Land Use Plan to Darke County Commissioners, village leaders and constituents on Dec. 5, 6 p.m. Individuals can view the presentation in person at Darke County Rural Electric Co-Op, 1120 Fort Jefferson Ave., Greenville. Additionally, a zoom option will be available for observation only at go.osu.edu/darkezoom.

Over the last 14 1/2 weeks, six masters’ in city and regional planning (MCRP) students have worked tirelessly to produce a plan for the future of Darke County, using the input of surveys, public meetings and elected leaders of small communities to produce the plan.

“The most impactful element about this project was getting to understand the passion Darke County’s residents have for their community,” Evan Brandao, MCRP student, said.

A new Land Use plan means that the community can better adapt to pressing issues like industry development, residential use, and infrastructure improvements.

“I am proud of this outstanding work which was created in a limited amount of time and believe it will facilitate continued prosperity in this special part of the State.” Chad Gibson, AICP and Community Development Director for Upper Arlington, said.

About the Knowlton School’s City and Regional Planning Program:

City and Regional Planning at Knowlton provides expansive knowledge of the field and detailed understanding in specific focus areas grounded in practice. Students go outside the classroom for award-winning studios that engage local and regional clients, addressing existing challenges in transportation, sustainability, international development, and regional equity. Internships with local public, private, and non-profits provide year-round opportunities to see classroom ideas in action.

International opportunities in East Asia, Europe, Latin America, and beyond enrich the degree experience with new and innovative perspectives.

The City and Regional Planning section is home to 18 full-time faculty as well as affiliated and associated faculty from diverse backgrounds in planning scholarship and planning practice. Affiliated faculty, lecturers, and guest speakers complement the teaching competencies of full-time faculty and add perspectives from planning practice and related specialties.

About the Darke County Commissioners office:

County commissioners make up the general administrative body for county government… [T]hey can perform those duties which are specifically authorized by the General Assembly and no more. They are the county government taxing, budgeting, appropriating, and purchasing authority. They hold title to county property. Individual commissioners have no power to act independently. All formal and official actions must be taken by the board of county commissioners acting as a body by majority or unanimous vote.

Commissioners also have a myriad of other responsibilities including hearing and ruling on annexations, approving drainage improvements through the petition ditch process, establishing water and sewer districts and making improvements, and providing for solid waste disposal.