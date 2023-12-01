UC Lions learn about recycling

Shonda Solomon is shown with Scott Flory, Union City Lions Program Chairman. Submitted photo

UNION CITY — Shanda Solomon, director of the Randolph County Recycling District, presented the program at the Nov. 28 Lions Club regular meeting held at the Union City Community Room.

Solomon, who is in her 11th year as director, discussed the services available through the Recycling District to the residents of Randolph County. There are 29 drop-off bins throughout the county which are managed by Best Way for items that can be recycled.

Solomon distributed a pamphlet (Green & Clean) explaining what can be recycled and what cannot and how the items should be disposed. Pollution Solution, located on East State Route 32, is the drop off place for Household Hazardous Waste as well as used electronic items.

Residents can contact the Recycling District at 765-584-9816 for further information. Programs for organizations are available through the office at 105 W. Franklin St., Winchester.