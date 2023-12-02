Renting rooms with Darke County Parks

By Deb Fall

Darke County Parks

“Write about what you know,” they said.

So, I ponder at my keyboard. In my head are recipes for dinner, the meeting I am preparing for, and my husband I need to call later. “Good Afternoon, Darke County Parks, this is Deb” I announce as I answer the phone. Oh good, it’s a patron interested in renting the Assembly Room at the Nature Center.

So many people and groups rent the rooms. Clubs and organizations are free, but most give back by volunteering for park events. Weddings, family reunions, karaoke, bridal showers, baby showers, birthday and anniversary parties take place in this large room flanked by nature themed murals.

The room rental rate is $75 for 40 or less people and $150 for above 40. We have a stocked kitchenette and a refrigerator for your use. The Nature Center is an environmentally conscious facility so we request that our dishes, glasses, etc. be used in place of paper goods or styrofoam. Don’t worry we have a dishwasher!

For a smaller group of 20 or less, the classroom is available to rent for $50. This room has tables and chairs and the feeling of nature is all around. Turtles, snakes, frogs, a lizard, and Felix the flying squirrel will be happy to entertain your group or friends from afar while you have your meeting or party. The classroom is their happy home. I love the classroom. I visit the classroom residents during my lunch hour. Sometimes I hear Kathy, our volunteer coordinator, talking to Monster, the snapping turtle, like a baby. He’s her favorite!

The outside picnic shelter is available for $50 in the warmer season. It sits close to the parking lot and contains six large picnic tables. It’s a very peaceful place to have your meal while you watch the deer cross the prairie. I have also seen a red fox, wild turkey, and a large variety of birds.

We also have a gazebo/bower at Prairie Ridge Meadow, near Greenville City Park. You can rent the gazebo/bower for $100. This site is often used for small weddings, vow renewals, and more! There are benches included for guests to sit on.

The next time you are wondering where you can have your party, meeting or event, look no further! Go to www.darkecountyparks.org and book your facility needs today!