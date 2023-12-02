Singles Dance is Dec. 9

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Dec. 9. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a cover charge of $9 per person. The band will be Cotton.

Food will be available and there will be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets.

Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, singles or couples. You must be 21 years of age.

Tickets are currently on sale for their Dec. 30 New Year’s Dance. The cost is $15 per person.

Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo.

for more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664, or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.