Christmas parade is a perfect start to holiday season

By Ryan Berry

ANSONIA — Hundreds of people lined State Route 118 in the village of Ansonia for the official start of the holiday season in that community with annual Ansonia Community Pride Lighted Christmas Parade. Those watching were not disappointed by one of the best parades in the county.

The parade was filled with beautifully decorated vehicles ranging from golf carts to combines.

The parade was escorted into town by the Ansonia Police Department and included a host of community organizations, individuals and businesses. Following close behind the police department was an entry that seemed to set the tone for the hometown parade. The truck, resembled an American flag and was completely decked out in red, white and blue lights. In the back of the truck were flags giving honor to veterans and current service men and women.

One of the most anticipated entries each year is the Meadows Towing float. They always pick a classic movie and recreate a scene from that movie. This year, they chose A Christmas Story. The float featured a boy in a pink bunny costume, another boy with his tongue stuck to a flag pole and, of course, the father doting over his big award – the beautiful and dazzling iconic leg lamp.

Another entry that caught the attention of parade watchers was a Christmas train. The train was decorated with a lot of colorful lights pulled by a tractor that was decorated with a some beautiful lights. The kids that got a ride, were probably the luckiest kids in the small village.

Finishing out the parade were several festive fire trucks from Rossburg and Ansonia. All were brightly lit up with colorful lights. One of the Rossburg trucks had a festive Eeyeore handling a water hose. One of the Ansonia fire trucks gave Santa and Mrs. Claus a ride through town.

If you didn’t get a chance to see the parade in person, you can view the parade on the Daily Advocate/The Early Bird Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/advocateearlybird/videos/2062021467465674.

