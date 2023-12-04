Arcanum gives Brackman first win as varsity coach; high school boys basketball roundup

Arcanum senior Brady Lock finished with 11 points in the game. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the high school boys basketball scores and stats from Dec. 1 – Dec. 3.

Dec. 2: Greenville 33 (0-2) vs Arcanum 68 (1-0)

In his first game as the varsity head coach, Arcanum head coach Kevin Brackman gets the win over Greenville. Brackman said his team was itching to get started and it showed in this one.

“Not playing last night, we kind of had an itch. It was a slow end to our week. I told the guys, as silly as it sounds, I’m glad their wearing our laundry. They’re great kids,” Brackman said.

Arcanum started off strong and never wavered. They led 42-15 at halftime. The Trojans were taking care of the ball, making shots and were aggressive on the glass grabbing rebounds.

Brackman said the team comes into the gym as early as 6 a.m. to get shots up for over an hour before school. That extra work paid off as the team shot 53.3% from the field.

Even when they had some of their bench players, the Arcanum defense didn’t drop off. Brackman said he didn’t know how deep his bench would be in the game, but they all played well.

Most of his bench are sophomore players he coached last year at the JV level. Brackman said having that familiarity already helped in having everyone on the same page on the court.

“I felt like for them to come over here in this atmosphere, some of those guys it was their first varsity action. I’m not sure you would have known it. They stepped up, they hit big shoots and we’ll see if we can ride the wave so to speak. See if we can carry this over into next weekend,” Brackman said.

Sophomore Regan Christ led the team in points with 15 and made three three-point shots. Senior Brady Lock had 11 points. Junior Landon Flatter and sophomore Charlie Weiss each had 10 points off the bench.

For Greenville, they put themselves in too deep of a hole to climb out of. The early mistakes and turnovers, combined with the nearly flawless start from Arcanum, made it tough for the Green Wave to come back.

Greenville head coach Matt Hamilton said there’s still a lot his team needs to learn and they can learn from their early season start. They started the season with a 20-50 loss at Tippecanoe.

Senior Chace Drew led the team in points against Tippecanoe with six points. Senior TJ Barr led the team in points against Arcanum with 10 points. Junior Drew Hamilton had eight points.

Hamilton said the team can’t dwell on results and just focus on the task ahead.

“We knew we had guys playing positions they don’t normally play in. We have a lot of questions to answer. I just told them, the only thing to do is to get back to work. Shake it off, learn from it and keep working,” Hamilton said.

Arcanum will host Ansonia on Dec. 8 starting at 6 p.m. for their first WOAC game. They will then travel to Brookville on Dec. 9 starting at 6 p.m.

Greenville will travel to Butler on Dec. 8 with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

A full game recap can be found on our website, dailyadvocate.com.

Around the county:

Bradford (1-1): The Railroarders played back to back games to start the season. On Dec. 1, they lost to Legacy Christian 50-46. After being down at halftime 22-28, they made it a 39-40 game heading into the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback. Senior Hudson Hill led the team with 16 points. The team only went to the free throw line seven times in the game. They turned around and got a 64-27 win over East Dayton Christian on Dec. 2. The team went to the free throw line 26 times that game. Junior Owen Canan led the team with 17 points. Hill had 15 and senior Landon Wills had 12. The Railroaders had 18 steals in the game. The team will have back to back road games as they travel to Newton on Dec. 8 for a 7:15 tipoff and travel to Fort Recovery on Dec. 9 for a 7:15 p.m. tipoff.

Franklin Monroe 44 (1-0) at Milton Union 15 (0-1)

The Jets start the season with a win on the road over the Bulldogs. Junior EB Fall led the team with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Eric Brenner had 10 points. The team collected 42 rebounds in the game. They will host back to back games as they will have Twin Valley South on Dec. 8 starting at 7:30 p.m. and then host Dayton Christian starting at 6:30 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley 32 (1-0) vs Houston 28 (0-1)

Head coach Cole Hamilton gets his first win as the varsity head coach of the Blackhawks with the win over Houston. The team will head to Union City, IN to take on the Indians on Dec. 5 before they host Tri-Village on Dec. 8 starting at 6 p.m.

