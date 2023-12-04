Ansonia girls basketball wins at the buzzer; high school girls basketball roundup

Junior Gabby Leeper stays in front of the player on defense. The Ansonia defense kept forcing turnovers throughout the game. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school girls basketball games from Dec. 1 – Dec. 3.

Dec. 2: Ansonia 62 (2-0) vs Union City 60 (4-4)

The Lady Tigers are 2-0 on the season after a thriller Saturday afternoon. After Union City beat the buzzer to send the game into overtime, sophomore Lydia Hahn got the steal and score with three seconds left in overtime to grab the win.

With seniors Brenna and Bailey Schmit fouling out of the game, head coach Connor Custenborder said it was a total team effort to get this win.

“Stressful, we had two seniors, our leading scorers from last year, in foul trouble. The bench stepped up big time. A real team win,” Custenborder said.

The Lady Indians kept it close throughout the game. They hit three buzzer beaters in total. Union City hit a three at the buzzer to go into halftime down 25-21, they made a three at the end of the third quarter to tie it up 43-43 and then made another shot to force the game into overtime.

Custenborder said everybody who came in did a great job taking care of the ball and playing sound defense to overcome those shots.

In the first half, Ansonia was getting turnovers with their press defense and forcing Union City to play fast. In the second half, Union City started to beat the press more and found more success offensively.

The Lady Tigers were able to match that offensive success as they started to hit more shots in the second half.

Late in the game, sophomore Olivia Creager and freshman London Reichert each made shots or a free throw to stay ahead. Union City just kept coming back.

Custenborder said the team kept their cool and got the job done, something he hopes the team can take with them for the season.

“Now we know that if we’re that situation again, the moment is not too big for them. They can compete and not get flustered,” Custenborder said.

Reichert led the team with 18 points. Bailey Schmit had 17 and Creager finished with nine points. The team made seven three pointers after making zero against Tri-County North in their previous game.

Ansonia will take on Arcanum on Dec. 7 with the JV starting at 6 p.m.

Around the county:

Franklin Monroe 30 (1-2) vs Houston 46 (2-0)

The Lady Jets can’t make it two wins in a row as they fall to Houston after their win over National Trail. Junior Presley Cox led the team with nine points. Senior Lillie Shellabarger had seven points and sophomore Caydance Nichols had six points. After a road trip to Dayton Christian, the Lady Jets will take on Twin Valley South on the road on Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m.

Mississinawa Valley 49 (1-2) at Russia 54 (1-3)

After a 73-37 win over Dixie, the Lady Blackhawks competed well against Russia on the road. Mississinawa Valley was only down three points, 24-27, at halftime and continued to keep it close throughout the game. Senior MacKenzea Townsend led with 13 points. Junior Syenna Purdin had 12 points while going 4 for 6 from three-point range. They will travel to Tri-Village next on Dec. 7 starting with the JV at 6 p.m.

Tri-Village 66 (3-0) at Trotwood Madison 28 (0-3)

After a 67-27 win at Preble Shawnee, the Lady Patriots won in similar fashion at Trotwood Madison. Sophomore Sydnee DeLong led the team with 15 points. Sophomore Kynnedi Hager had 13 and senior Bella Black had 10 points. Hager had a double-double with 11 rebounds. They will host Mississinawa Valley next on Dec. 7.

Versailles 38 (1-0) at Anna 33 (1-2)

The Lady Rockets kept it close, but the Lady Tigers maintained control of the game and came out with their first win of the season in their first game of the season. Junior Taylor Wagner led with 12 points. Senior Jenna Dirksen and sophomore Katey Litten each had eight points. They will travel to St. Henry next on Dec. 7 starting at 7 p.m.

