Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Nov. 24

WANTED PERSON: At approximately 2:47 p.m. officers observed a wanted person walking near the intersection of East Main Street and Wagner Avenue. Damon Dickey had a felony warrant for a parole violation, and he was arrested and transported to the jail.

SHOPLIFTING: At 3:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers made contact with Lost Prevention and the suspect, Melody Phillips. It was found that Phillips had concealed several items from the store in her purse and had walked out of the store with them without paying. She admitted to the offense, and it was advised she had been caught stealing from the residence on multiple occasions. Items located: four bags of Werther’s Original candy, one bag of Lindt Lindor chocolates, two packs of 1LB of ground beef chuck and one 3LB pack of ground beef chuck, two back scratchers, one bottle of Selsun Blue shampoo, one bottle of Citracal Maximum 180 s vitamins, one pair of lightning earbuds, one pair of true wireless earbuds, and one bottle of anti-itch and tension relief. The subtotal recovered was $101.43. A misdemeanor citation for theft was issued, and Phillips was trespassed from the property. DVD video and the receipt was placed into property.

Nov. 25

WANTED PERSON: At 11:23 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Walnut Street in reference to a welfare Check. Shawn Martin was located, and he had a felony warrant for a probation violation. He was arrested and transported to the jail.

WANTED PERSON: Officers responded to the 600 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a wanted person check. Nicholas Reeder had a warrant and was arrested, transported to the jail, and released to staff.

Nov. 28

ASSAULT: At 7:48 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Walnut Street in reference to an instance of disorderly conduct. Upon arrival, the defendant, Carla Wintrow, had been involved in an argument that had only been verbal. During the incident, Carla had been drinking an alcoholic beverage, and she appeared intoxicated. Carla was located sitting in an open field crying. While waiting for Greenville Township Rescue to arrive upon her request, officers found a pocket knife and fingernail clippers on her. Wintrow was unable to stand on her own and had to be held in order not to fall to the ground. While at the hospital, officers were dispatched due to Wintrow being disorderly and combative with the staff. Officers were informed she had attempted to strike, bite, and spit on hospital staff members as they were attempting to provide medical care. Wintrow was taken into custody and released to jail staff. While in the jail, she continued to yell and make loud obscenities, she vomited on the floor, and she was charged with a fourth degree felony due to assaulting a member of the medical staff.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].