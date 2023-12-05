Versailles class selling Christmas Trees

Versailles Advanced Mechanical Principle students that are building the trees include (back row) Dominic Barga, Simeon Hess, Roger Winner, Logan Nerderman, Gavin Hecht, (front row) Gavinn Simons, Grifon Miller, Carson Bergman, Jacob Simons, Zach Rahm, Daniel Reithman, Jacob Groff and absent from the photo Joey Barger.

Displays the 2x4 Christmas that the Versailles Ag Ed Advanced Mechanical Principles Classes are selling.

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Agricultural Education Advanced Mechanical Principal Class are making Wooden 2X4 Christmas Trees to sell as part of a class project. The trees are made of 2×4 and stand 28 inches tall, the trees can be ordered in white paint, black paint and brown stain.

The trees cost $25 and will be ready for pick-up Dec. 15 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Money is due ay Funds raised from the project will benefit the Versailles Ag Ed Department. To order please email [email protected] by Dec 8.

