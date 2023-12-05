Versailles class selling Christmas Trees

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Agricultural Education Advanced Mechanical Principal Class are making Wooden 2X4 Christmas Trees to sell as part of a class project. The trees are made of 2×4 and stand 28 inches tall, the trees can be ordered in white paint, black paint and brown stain.
The trees cost $25 and will be ready for pick-up Dec. 15 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., 3:15 to 5:30 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Money is due ay Funds raised from the project will benefit the Versailles Ag Ed Department. To order please email [email protected] by Dec 8.