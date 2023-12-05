Lions Teddy & Friends blood drive

Arcanum Lions Darwin Rhoades and Bruce Bryson display some of the Teddy Bears. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at the 28th annual Darke County Lions Club Teddy Bear & Friends Blood Drive Tuesday, Dec. 12 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

It’s a holiday season tradition for the Darke County Lions Clubs to join forces for the Teddy Bears and Friends Blood Drive. The Lions volunteer at the blood drive and raise money to buys dozens of stuffed animals as gifts for young patients at Wayne Healthcare. Donors are invited to choose a stuffed animal and write a note to the child who will receive it.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.