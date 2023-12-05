Mercer Co. Fair announces entertainment

38 Special Submitted photos Ernest Submitted photos

CELINA — Mercer County Fair is thrilled to unveil its concert lineup for the 2024 Mercer County Fair with two unforgettable nights of music and entertainment.

On Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, iconic rock band 38 Special with Special Guest Kentucky Headhunters will take the stage at 8 p.m. performing their legendary hits. The blend of 38 Special’s timeless rock anthems and the Kentucky Headhunters’ infectious energy promises an evening filled with unforgettable melodies and incredible performances.

The concerts will continue Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, with Ernest, the rising Country star known for his dynamic stage presence and chart-topping hits, will take the stage at 8 p.m.. Ernest will be joined by the talented Josh Ross as the opening act, adding another layer of excitement to an already amazing night.

Cara Muhlenkamp, Fair Manager, shared her enthusiasm about the event, stating, “We are ecstatic to bring such an incredible lineup to Mercer County Fair. 38 Special and Kentucky Headhunters are icons in the music industry, and their performances promise to make this year’s fair an absolute standout.”

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale starting Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on these incredible performances.

The Christian genre act will be released at a later date with a different location that will surely be the perfect landing stone at the fairgrounds.