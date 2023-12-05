Upcoming Solvita Blood Drive

DARKE COUNTY – Celebrate the “12 Days of Giving” with Solvita Blood Center by donating at the following blood drives.

Bradford High School community blood drive Thursday, Dec. 14, 3-7 p.m. at 750 Railroad Ave., Bradford.

Darke County Courthouse community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15, 7:30-11:30 a.m. at 504 South Broadway St., Greenville.

Family Health Services of Darke County community blood drive Friday, Dec. 15, 8 a.m. to noon at 5735 Meeker Road, Greenville.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 11-23 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center will be entered in daily drawings to win an Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. All registered donors will also receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.