Whimsical Windows and Elf Hunt returns

Prizes up for grabs as two favorite holiday contests return to the Dayton Holiday Festival. Submitted photo

DAYTON — Be sure to take a close look at holiday decorations adorning downtown this December. The Downtown Dayton Partnership has announced the return of two favorite contests, Whimsical Windows and the Elf Hunt, during the Dayton Holiday Festival December events.

The annual Whimsical Windows contest invites downtown businesses to throw their proverbial hat in the ring by sharing photos of decorated storefront windows. By bringing holiday cheer to first-floor storefronts with painted windows, twinkling lights, decorated trees, and more, the owners of your favorite downtown businesses are transforming downtown into a winter wonderland this holiday season. A public vote is open now on Dayton.com for downtown guests to vote for their favorite window display. Voting will be open until noon on Friday, December 29. The business with the most votes at that time will receive a $500 cash prize!

There’s another way for guests to join in the holiday fun this December, and it could them earn Downtown Dollars. Join the search for 21 tiny elves hidden in first-floor windows. Find the elf and text a photo to 937-668-7887 to enter. Each photo taken of a different elf counts as one entry. A different winner will be drawn each week during the weeks of Dec. 4, 11, 18, and 25 to receive the weekly prize of $100 in Downtown Dollars. Downtown Dollars are redeemable at nearly 80 downtown businesses, never expire, and make a great one-size-fits-all gift. Learn more at downtowndayton.org/dollars. A map of all Elf Hunt locations can be found at daytonholidayfestival.org.

These contests are just two of the free, family-friendly activities happening as part of the Dayton Holiday Festival, presented by AES Ohio. Find more info on all of the holiday activities at daytonholidayfestival.org.