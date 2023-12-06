Candy Land open in New Weston

Harry Birt’s Store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Harry Birt’s Store Facebook Page

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

NEW WESTON — A small town store in Darke County has built a sweet reputation for its sugary stock.

Celebrating their 103rd holiday season, Harry Birt’s Store has publicly announced their Candy Land is officially open. This Darke County delicacy has been satisfying sweet tooths since 1920.

The store invites the public to “come and find out why people include them in their annual holiday traditions.” The store originally started with three kinds of candy: chocolate drops, orange slices, and white peppermints, and it has since grown to offer 500 plus varieties of chocolates and candy, fresh fruits and vegetables, and deli meats and cheeses.

Every year, Harry Birt’s Store introduces special, one-of-a-kind- treats and chocolates for the holiday season. Birt’s came to be when he ended up being the last grocery store standing in the area. The current home of the store located in the heart of New Weston came to be when Harry Birt, Sr. rented an apartment building after he fell in love.

When Harry, Sr. first acquired the space, there were three other grocery stores in town, and he considered selling his inventory. Due to a twist of fate, the other stores ended up closing, and Harry, Sr. was the only business left, becoming what is known today as Harry Birt’s Store.

The business has been family owned since its opening, and is set on the foundation to treat people how you want to be treated, the mindset to have a good product at a reasonable price, and the motto “a balanced diet is chocolate in both hands”.

The customer service at Birt’s is above and beyond, filled with smiling faces, and warm gestures. When checking out, make sure to look over and see the original cash register still located in the store. The store prides itself on the community saying they feel like family.

“You may come to Harry Birt’s Store as a stranger, but you’ll leave here as a friend.”

The family hopes to make JW, Harry, Sr., and Harry, Jr. proud as they prepare for the next 100 years of traditions and growth. Having been owned and operated by four generations of the same family for the last century, the rich history and atmosphere is one you’re not going to want to miss.

To visit, Harry Birt’s Store can be located at 501 Main Street, New Weston, on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. or Sundays from 11 a.m. until 5.

