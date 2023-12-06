Ornament winners announced

Mikhal Gulley recieved the award for best ornament in the 17 and over category. The award was presented by Diana Stebbins. Submitted photos Diana Stebbins presented the award Joshua Karnhem who won the 6-12 category. Submitted photos The MD class at the Greenville Middle School took the prize in the 13-16 age category. Shown are the ornaments they made. Submitted photos

GREENVILLE — An Ornament Decorating Contest, sponsored by Tri-State Gas Engine & Tractor Association, Dick Brown and Steve and Diana Stebbins, was held this year and there were plenty of entries that showcased the talents of local individuals.

The contest was held for the following age groups, 6-12 years, 13-16 years and 17 years and up. The winners received a custom wooden plaque and $50.

The winner of the 17 years and up category was Mikhal Gulley. The class was sponsored by Tri-State Gas Engine and Tractor Association of Portland, Ind. and its president, Chris Englehardt.

Winning the 6-12 age class was Joshua Karnhem. The class was sponsored by Dick Brown.

The winners of the 13-16 years age group was the entire MD class at Greenville Middle School. The award was sponsored by Steve and Diana Stebbins.