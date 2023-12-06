Chapter participates in Food Science CDE

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter participated in the District 5 Food Science and Technology CDE. The contest was held at New Knoxville on Nov. 6.
During the contest members had to identify scents, taste test samples of food, take an online test, identify safety equipment, solve math problems, and identify food processing equipment. The members who participated were Christina Mangen, Diana Rodriguez, Breanna Germann, and Paige Emrick. The team received 14th place out of 45 teams. They were led by Rodrequiez. Congratulations to all those who participated.