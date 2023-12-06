Municipal Court report

GREENVILLE — Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, reported on the case statistics of the court for November 2023.
There were 228 new cases filed in the Darke County Municipal Court in November 2023. The cases are broken down as follows: 33 criminal, seven OMVIs, 129 other traffic and 59 civil cases. There were 280 cases terminated/disposed of in November 2023.
For more information, contact Judge Julie L. Monnin, Darke County Municipal Court, Darke County Courthouse, 504 South Broadway, Suite 7, Greenville, OH 45331. Telephone 937-547-7340.