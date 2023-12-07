Boys and girls high school basketball roundup

Freshman Cing Scott led the Blackhawks against Union City with eight points. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the high school basketball games from Dec. 4-6.

Dec. 5: Mississinawa Valley 19 (1-1) at Union City 67 (4-0)

The Blackhawks boys basketball team lose their first game of the season against their cross-state rivals on the road. Head coach Cole Hamilton said it was a learning experience for his team and for his younger players.

“Towards the end, we threw some of the freshmen in there to see what they had. Not saying that we relied on the freshmen by all means, we know what to work on in practice this week and get ready for another great game against Tri-Village and see if we can come out with at least a little bit better performance against Tri-Village,” Hamilton said.

Union City led 36-14 at halftime. The Blackhawks defense held strong to start the game off, but the Indians eventually broke through as the game went on.

In the second half, they started to play fast and got the defense out of position. The three-point shot also gave Union City an edge. They made 10 threes in the game.

Hamilton said they knew Union City liked to shoot the three and it was just one of those nights where Union City couldn’t miss.

Mississinawa Valley did move the ball on offense and got some good looks. They just couldn’t capitalize on some and Union City forced some turnovers. The Indians made life difficult on the Blackhawks by taking away the paint.

Freshman Cing Scott led the team with eight points. Sophomore Kyle Wehrkamp had seven points and senior Aron Hunt had four points.

For Union City, senior Conner Wasler led with 17 points and junior Trendon Spence had 12 points.

After their game against Tri-Village, they will host Franklin Monroe on Dec. 15 with the JV starting at 6 p.m.

Girls basketball scores:

Arcanum 48 (2-1) vs Minster 53 (3-1)

The Lady Trojans lose their first game of the season to the Lady Wildcats at home. Minster outscored Arcanum 18-8 in the fourth quarter for the win. Arcanum had a 40-35 lead after the third quarter. Senior Ashlyn Miller led with 14 points on 5 for 6 shooting. Sophomore Caroline Long had 11 points. As a team, Arcanum shot 50% from the field and were 4 for 6 from three-point range. After a game at Ansonia, Arcanum will host Fort Loramie on Dec. 9 starting at 1 p.m.

Bradford 13 (1-3) vs Middletown Christian 53 (2-1)

The Lady Railroaders couldn’t make it two in a row as they fall to Middletown Christian. Senior Brooklyn Crickmore led the team with seven points. Sophomore Ryleigh Dotson had four points and sophomore Claire Hill had two points. After a road trip to Newton, Bradford will host Legacy Christian on Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Franklin Monroe 37 (2-2) at Dayton Christian 34 (1-2)

The Lady Jets get a road win over Dayton Christian on Dec. 4. The Lady Jets outscored the Lady Warriors 13-6 in the third quarter to take the lead and eventually the win. Junior Presley Cox led the team with 11 points. After a road game against Twin Valley South, they will host Mississinawa Valley on Dec. 14 starting at 6 p.m.

