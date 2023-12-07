Park National supports YMCA

Antonia Baker, assistant vice president and trust officer of Park National Bank, recently visited the YMCA of Darke County to present a donation of $7,500 to Sam Casalano, CEO of the Y, towards the 2023 annual Community Partners Campaign. “We are immensely grateful for the generous and ongoing support Park National Bank has shown for our YMCA and the work we do for our Darke County communities,” Casalano said. For more information about Y programs and services, visit the Greenville or Versailles location or go online at www.ymcadarkecounty.org.