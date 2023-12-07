GPL will host holiday classics viewing

Home Alone Submitted photos It’s a Wonderful Life Submitted photos

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library will be showing the 1946 holiday classic, It’s a Wonderful Life starring James Stewart on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. The film is rated PG with a run time of 2 hr 10 min. Patrons are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks. Sweaters are also encouraged for those who get chilled easily.

The Young Adult Department will be viewing of the 1990 hit comedy, Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin. This event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. and is only open to ages 11-18. This movie is rated PG with a run time of 1 hr 43 min. Snacks will be provided.

Movie Matinees are held on the third Thursday of each month at 1 p.m., and YA Movies are regularly shown on the fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Visit their website or follow them on Facebook at Greenville Public Library (Ohio) for more information on upcoming showings. Anyone with questions can contact Kelly at (937) 548-3915.