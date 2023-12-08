Christmas drive is off to a good start

Announcing the 2023 Community Christmas Drive are (front row) Mike Snyder, Doug Klinsing, Mike Boyer, Frank Marchal, (back row) Jim Morehouse, Christy Bugher, Pegi Deeter, and Sharon Fellers. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — After the first two weekends for the Darke County Community Christmas Drive, the fund raising has been going quite well. Treasurer Mike Boyer reported that the drive collected a total of $4,678.12 during the first weekend right after Thanksgiving compared to collecting $4,174.84 last year at that point.

During the second weekend, $4,698.16 was given at the various bucket locations for a total of $9,376.28. In addition, $900 has been given in business donations along with $1,500 in private donations to bring the grand total so far to $11,776.28.

Last year, the final total was $30,493.94 given to the drive so, despite the good start, it’s hoped that there will be a lot more generous giving. Donations can be made at 12 different locations, some which are manned by bell ringers. In Greenville, volunteers will be “bell ringing” at Eikenberry’s IGA, Kroger, the Montage Cafe and both entrances of the Wal-Mart Supercenter. Contributions can be made at Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, SVG Chevrolet, ACE Hardware, Greenville National Bank in Ansonia and the main office of Greenville Federal Bank. Donations can also be made at Casey’s in Ansonia and the New Madison Mini Mart. Contributions can also be made to the “Darke County Community Christmas Drive” by mailing them to the Greenville National Bank, P.O. Box 190, Greenville, Ohio 45331 or by dropping off a donation to a teller at the main branch of the Greenville National Bank.

Any questions about the drive can be directed to Co-Chairmen Frank Marchal at 937-569-1439, Mel Musser at 937-626-7100 or Jim Morehouse at 937-547-1557.