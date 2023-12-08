Edison State partners with Franklin

Edison State President Chris Spradlin (left) and Franklin President Dr. David Decker (right) sign a partnership certificate during an official signing ceremony providing Edison State access to Franklin’s Pathway Portal. Submitted photo

PIQUA — Edison State Community College and Franklin University hosted an event to officially mark the expansion of their 25-year articulation agreement by providing access to Franklin’s new Pathway Portal. Through the partnership, Edison State students and graduates gain access to online courses needed to earn a four-year degree with Franklin at a reduced tuition rate of $298 per credit hour.

The signing event marked the culmination of a collaboration between the two institutions that helped bring this innovative student-focused Pathway Portal to life. The pioneering, user-friendly online tool provides students with real-time information on how their associate degree credits at Edison State apply toward each of Franklin’s bachelor’s programs to create a cost-effective and seamless transfer experience.

Edison State President Chris Spradlin opened the official signing ceremony, hosted on Edison State’s main campus in Piqua, sharing comments about the special, long-standing partnership between the two institutions that led to the ability to launch the Pathway Portal. Dr. Tom Milligan, Edison State Trustee and Franklin alumnus, next shared comments about how the partnership helps positively impact the landscape of higher education.

Dr. David Decker, president, Franklin University, shared comments about how the shared understanding that a college degree has become necessary for individual economic opportunity and America’s competitiveness in the global economy, helped guide the collaboration between the two institutions. He further shared that without Edison State’s partnership, this new student-focused tool may never have come to fruition, thanking Edison State for its willingness to partner to introduce the Pathway Portal.

Dr. Decker was followed by a high-level demonstration of how the Pathway Portal works and commentary by Clarissa Kiehl, a current Edison State/Franklin Pathway Portal student. Kiehl shared how the Portal provided insights and benefits on her education journey.

The ceremony concluded with the signing of the partnership certificate and a ceremonial pen exchange.

To learn more about the Pathway Portal and its many benefits, visit www.edisonohio.edu/portal.