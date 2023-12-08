GHS Vocal Music Department Presents A Holly Jolly Holiday

The Greenville High School Wavaires are ready to peform during A Holly Jolly Holiday. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Vocal Music Department is excited to present its production of “A Holly, Jolly Holiday” at St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.

The show will open with “Holly, Jolly Christmas” with all the choirs. Collage will perform “Santa Baby”, “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled”, “Rockin’ Holidays”, and “Jingle Bell Rock”. Concert Choir will perform “Joy to the World”, “O Come All Ye Faithful”, “Light of the World” and “Noel”. The Wavaires will perform “Yuletide Rhythm”, “Underneath the Tree”, “What Christmas Means to Me”, “Rudolph on the Housetop”, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”, and “Carol of the Bells”. The show will conclude with the combined choirs singing “Silent Night” in German and English, along with American Sign Language. A variety of your favorite holiday solos and duets will also take place that evening between the large group numbers, including “Silver Bells”, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and “Messiah”.

Tickets for the performance on Dec. 18 are available online now by visiting their website: ghsvocalmusicboosters.seatyourself.biz. Adult tickets are $6 in advance, and student and faculty tickets are $3 in advance. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door for purchase, at the cost of $8. Please purchase tickets online prior to the event to guarantee a better seat selection, lower admission cost, and a shorter box office line the night of the show. The Wavaires are directed by Chelsea Whirledge, accompanied/assisted by Christopher Andres, and choreographed by Brooke (Jendrusik) Williams and Lauren (Burns) Conway. Please “like” them on Facebook at Greenville High School Vocal Music Boosters for all the latest news and updates on the vocal music department.