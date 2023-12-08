Poultry Days announces 2024 theme

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days is happy to announce its 2024 festival theme of “Poultry of the Caribbean”. The 2024 theme is a play on the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Festival Chairman Vince Serraino said, “The festival theme was inspired by past Chairman Matt Poeppleman son Jacob Poeppleman. I liked the idea because it’s something the community and parade participants can be creative, inspired and have fun with decorating parade floats.” BEWARE, there may be some hidden treasures leading up to and at this year’s festival.

Festival Chairman, Vince Serraino, has participated on the Poultry Days Board of Directors for nine years. Serraino grew up in Mariemont, Ohio and has lived in Versailles with his wife Beth (Coons) Serraino for the past 15 years. He graduated from Northern Kentucky University and is a Project Manager for Global Workplace Solutions/Planes Companies. Vince and Beth are excited for a safe and enjoyable festival for all.

A variety of floats and parade units are welcome and we encourage your participation with the festival theme. The Poultry Days Board is counting on everyone to make the parade fun, exciting and safe for all parade attendees. Parade registration will open several months ahead of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Until then email [email protected] with any questions.

The board is planning a full festival including rides, parades and a social tent. All bands have been booked and advance bulk chicken sales will begin in March. The 73rd Annual Poultry Days Festival will be held June 14-16, 2024. As one of Ohio’s oldest festivals, this event celebrates the area’s poultry-producing history. The board welcomes everyone to visit Versailles and enjoy the festival.