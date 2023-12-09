Childrey seeking 84th House District seat

Arienne Childrey

CELINA — Arienne Childrey recently announced her candidacy for public office. She said, “I am running to be your next State Representative for the 84th district. I’m a Virginia native, the daughter of a coal miner and waitress, and I’ve lived in the district for about the last decade. For 22 years I’ve worked in the retail industry and know the struggles of those living paycheck-to-paycheck.”

She explained, “I got into this race because I believe the 84th district deserves a representative that will represent ALL of us. As your representative, I will focus on policies that make the lives of the working poor and middle class better. I know the fears of housing insecurity, of trying to figure out how to keep the lights on, of wondering how you’ll put food on the table because I’ve lived those fears. I’m running to support strong unions, strong public education and trade schools, economic expansion into the district, addressing the eldercare crisis and addressing Ohio’s drug abuse epidemic.”

“Democrat, Republican or Independent; we all deserve a voice in our state legislature. Together we can make Ohio a better place to live for all our citizens,” she said.

