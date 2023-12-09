December events at Bradford Library

BRADFORD — There’s a chill in the air and that can only mean one thing…winter is about to arrive. Not a fan of the cold and snow? The Bradford Public Library has plenty of events and activities to keep you busy coming up. Here is what they have planned for December.

Preschool Story Hour will meet on Dec. 12 and 19 before taking a small break for the holidays. Storyhour is open for all preschoolers age 3 and up who have not yet started kindergarten. Each week focusses on kindergarten readiness activities, crafts, games and of course….stories! Registration is required to attend by the Friday before you wish to start. Storyhour will resume on January 8, 2024 after our holiday break. Storyhour meets Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.

Their STEAM Workshop for homeschoolers will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. These free workshops are geared for students in grades 1-8 and offer hands on learning in all areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Registration is not required to attend. They will be making brush bots this month.

Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday, Dec. 14 and Thursday, Dec. 28 from 12:30-3 p.m. They welcome everyone and are always looking for new players. Plan to join this lively group for fun and fellowship with some friendly competition!

The next Just Glue It craft will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be making an adorable three dimensional, framed snowman that you can keep up on display through the rest of winter. This month’s class is free, but registration is required to attend. Space is limited to 24 participants. Please call the library at 937-448-2612 to add your name to the list.

BINGO for adults will be back on Dec. 21 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Take a break from the shopping, wrapping and baking to enjoy some relaxing fun with your friends. BINGO is free, and registrations are not required. Participants may bring a small gift to add tot eh prize table, valued at $5 or less, if they wish. Everyone goes home a winner.

The Library will be hosting a special Movie and BINGO for children on Friday, Dec. 29 from 1-3:30 p.m. They will provide free popcorn and drinks. Children may bring their own snack if they wish. Please call the library to see what PG rated movie we will be showing. Sign-ups are not required.

They encourage you to come check out our Innovation Station for your handmade gift giving needs. From crafting a leather wallet or keychain to painting a masterpiece or sewing a quick pillow, we have the supplies or equipment you need to finish your projects. We have your wrapping covered too. Their Cricut, stamp collection and Ellison machine will help you craft one of a kind gift tags and cards to make your gifts stand out. Come see how they can help make your holiday one to remember.

They have a selection of holiday themed books and movies available for you to easily find that special book to snuggle up with over the coming colder nights.

The Library will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26 as well as Jan. 1 so staff may enjoy time with family and friends.