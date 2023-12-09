Local Briefs

JCs Coffee House Christmas event

GREENVILLE — JCs Coffee House will host its annual Christmas Buffet on Friday, Dec. 15, from 7-10 p.m. Entertainment will be Brittany and The Sun Beams. There will also be games and prizes. The cost is $12 for the buffet. Punch and coffee will be available for free. Soft drinks will alsob e available for $1. The event is held in the U-Turn building on the Radiant Lighthouse campus, on Sebring Warner Road off the U.S. 127 Bypass, southeast of Greenville. For more information, call Janice at 937-417-5926.

Arcanum-Butler BoE meeting

ARCANUM — The Arcanum-Butler Local Board of Education will hold its Regular Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m., in the Board of Education Office. There will be a public hearing to discuss the proposed 2024-2025 calendar.

Class of 1955 Christmas Luncheon

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1955 will hold its Christmas Luncheon at noon on Thursday, Dec. 21, at Bob Evans on Wagner Avenue. There will be no gift exchange. Please RSVP to Georgeanna at 937-670-0100 and if no answer please leave a message Hope to see you there.