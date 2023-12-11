Versailles boys and girls bowling picks up MAC win over Minster

The Versailles girls bowling team. Photo by Morgan Heitkamp The Versailles boys bowling team. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

COLDWATER — The Versailles boys and girls bowling teams picked up wins over Minster at Pla Mor Lanes on Dec. 9.

The girls won 2182-1702. Carlie Gehret led with scores of 145 and 179. Samantha Yerick had scores of 116 and 161, Cora Trissell had scores of 173 and 113 and Danielle Francis had scores of 141-176. Ava Billenstein had a one game score of 157 and Megan Mangen had a 134.

For the boys, they won 2579-2507. Blake Henry had scores of 169 and 212. Colton Groff bowled a 202 and a 159 while Gavin Hecht bowled a 180 and a 161. Brandyn Hietkamp had a one game score of 258 and Austin Ruhenkamp had a 139.

The teams will be back in action on Dec. 16 at Miracle Lanes going up against Marion Local. They will then go to Woodcrest Lanes on Dec. 18 to take on Greenville.