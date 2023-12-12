Anglican Church opens doors in Darke County

Darke County Anglican Church is opening its doors at 123 W. Weller St., Ansonia. Submitted photo

ANSONIA — A significant milestone is marked as the Darke County Anglican Church opens its doors in rural Ohio, bringing the rich heritage of Anglicanism to the local community.

Originating in England and spreading globally, Anglicanism is now rooted in rural Ohio, connecting worship and love for neighbors with the timeless essence of the Christian faith.

The church aims to engage those seeking a traditional and authentic spiritual journey, inviting the community to attend Sunday Advent services in December with a special focus on the profound message of Christmas starting at 10 a.m. each week.

In addition to the Advent Services, Fr. Andrew Costa invites you to join the Lessons and Carols Service on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. This festive event highlights the lessons and music of the holiday season and will deepen your faith and understanding as they celebrate the season.

Situated at 123 West Weller Street, the Darke County Anglican Church occupies the historic Ansonia Christian Church, boasting a rich 120-year history within the Ansonia community.

Heritage and community converge at this cherished location.

For details on the Darke County Anglican Church, visit www.dcanglican.org or our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/dcanglican. Contact Fr. Andrew Costa at [email protected] or 937-659-9006. “We’re here to support your community and spiritual needs.”