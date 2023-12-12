Jackson Twp. Trustees meet

UNION CITY — The Jackson Township Trustees will have their year-end meeting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 23, at the Jackson Township Building.

The trustees request any bills or other year-end concerns be addressed at this meeting.

The Jackson Township trustees for 2024 are Doug Longfellow, Isaac Oswalt and Caleb Threewits. The Fiscal Officer is Sandy Denniston until March 31, 2024 then Jessica Gower will take office on April 1. The Jackson Township Zoning Inspector is Curt Yount. For any zoning matters, contact Inspector Yount at 547-7381.

The township holds their meetings on the second Monday of the month at 7 p.m.