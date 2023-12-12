Looking for that perfect gift?

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift/birthday present for that history buff in your family or circle of friends? Or maybe a local train buff? Check out the following book written by Brookville native, Todd Clemons a book called “The Rails and Tales of the Dayton & Union: The Early Years.” It is a new 156-page book that explores the railroad’s fascinating past and crucial role in shaping the region’s development. Arcanum grew and thrived more than any other village along the Dayton & Union in Darke County. You can own a piece of history for just $20. The proceeds of each book will go to the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society (AWTHS). Pick up a copy for yourself or as a Christmas present for a loved one. The book can be purchased from the AWTHS at 123 W. George St., Arcanum, Ohio and at Fourman’s Variety Store, 4 W. George Street as well as S&S Vintage Warehouse, 13 W. George Street, Arcanum. For those of you out-of-town, you can contact Todd Clemons personally and have it shipped to you; please email him at [email protected].

Please let me know if your church or organization has special holiday events in the community that you would like highlighted, and I will be glad to share them in this column. As I do every year, I look forward to sharing especially any church services on Christmas Eve. Please contact me via email at [email protected] or by phone 937/423-3763.

Due to illness the Arcanum Alumni Association was unable to present their Trojan Fan gear at the December 8th basketball game; HOWEVER, they have rescheduled for this Saturday, December 16th! Products for sale will be on hand to grab and go of their Trojan FAN GEAR fundraiser items: Trojan blanket, frosted mugs, coffee cups, slate coasters, insulated tumbler, wine tumbler and the Christmas ornament; they will also feature a new Trojan Decal for your car to show your school spirit. Each item will be available with your choice of Trojan head, a picture of the old high school or the new high school building. All proceeds go to the Arcanum Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. Orders will also be taken and can be delivered within 48 hours! Shop locally and start your Christmas shopping for your favorite Trojan fan!

Santa Claus will be open for visitors in the Santa House uptown on Troutwine’s car lot on December 13th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and on December 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. Special Thank you to Brumbaugh Fruit Farm and the Farmer’s Daughter Bakery for the donation of cookies for Santa to share at the Santa House! Santa’s mailbox will be out until December 20th if you need something delivered to the North Pole!

Special thanks to the following Arcanum Area Business Association Sponsors and volunteers who made Christmas in the Park a huge success. Thank you, Family Dollar, JK Custom Builders, The Rose Post, Cruizer’s Café, STF Insurance Group, Martin’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, Greenville National Bank-Arcanum Center, The Village of Arcanum, Cy Schwieterman, Inc. and Integrity Home Inspection and Electric, Arcanum Community of Faith Church and Primetime Construction, LLC for supporring Christmas in the Park. The winners of the Lights in the park are first place: Cruizer’s Café, second place-Arcanum Preservation Society, and third place-The Bolyard Family. Thank you for making Ivester Park a winter wonderland!

As you are out Christmas shopping remember your local merchants right here in town. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy. They provide unique products and services that cannot be found anywhere else, and they play a critical role in creating jobs and driving growth in local communities. Despite their significance, small businesses often struggle to compete against larger corporations, particularly during challenging economic times. To show your support for small businesses and help them succeed, it’s our job to shop local and spread awareness of the importance of small businesses.

“Supporting small businesses is not just about commerce, it’s about community.” – Michael Dell,

“Small business isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for the brave, the patient, and the persistent. It’s for the overcomer.” – Unknown