Rep. Manchester is running for State Senate

LIMA – State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) recently filed paperwork to run for the Ohio Senate seat currently held by term-limited Senate President Matt Huffman.

Manchester said she has had the privilege of representing five of the 7 counties of the senate district as a member of the Ohio House, and that she is excited for the opportunity to continue providing conservative representation to the residents of West Central Ohio.

“During my five years in the legislature, I have fought hard to balance the budget while cutting taxes, cut red tape for small businesses and protect our constitutional liberties, while steadfastly standing up to defend innocent life. There is still more work to be done and I look forward to continuing that work in the Ohio Senate,” she said.

Since first being elected in 2018, Manchester passed bills to create the Ohio Youth and Family Ombudsman office to assist youth and families in Ohio’s foster care system and launched the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program to support family farms. She has served on the Agriculture, Education, and Healthcare committees.

Manchester said she is excited to hit the campaign trail to listen to voters and to share her conservative record in office. “Our district is right in the heart of West Central Ohio, where conservative principles are alive and working,” Manchester said. “It is critical that we continue to protect and defend our conservative values at the Statehouse.”

Manchester and her husband Isaac live near her family farm in Auglaize County. Prior to being elected to the legislature, Manchester served as Congressman Jim Jordan’s legislative aide. Senate District 12 covers Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Darke, Logan and Champaign counties.

