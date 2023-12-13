Annie Oakley mural enhances Sure Shot Tap House

Andrew Riffle donated to Main Street Greenville Mural Committe; pictured are Greg Billing, executive director Darke County Visitors Bureau, April Brubaker, Main Street Greenville executive director, Andrew Riffle, Sure Shot Tap House owner, Matt Steyer, mural committee member, and Joe Wintrow of Wintrow Signs. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On Nov. 8, Main Street Greenville’s Mural Committee installed their second mural, a 20’ by 15’ repeated portrait of celebrated Darke County native Annie Oakley appropriately placed on the walls of Sure Shot Tap House. Three colorful images of the sharpshooter look out over YOLO Park in a mural created by Timothy Wells and installed by Joe Wintrow. Andrew Riffle, owner of Sure Shot Top House, contributed funds in support of this installation.

This mural honors a Darke County native whose talents captivated audiences around the world. Annie Oakley, born Phoebe Ann Mosey near North Star, Ohio, was an iconic star of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West, gaining international fame for her sharpshooting skills in the late nineteenth century. She died Nov. 3, 1926, in Greenville, but her legendary life continues to be celebrated to this day.

Funding for the downtown Greenville mural project is provided by Ohio Arts Council, Wintrow Signs, Fitzwater Outdoor Maintenance, Darke County Endowment for the Arts, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Darke County Foundation, Ketrow Foundation. Timothy Wells Arts Consulting, and the City of Greenville. Support was also received from Roof Maxx, who power washed the building so that the mural could be installed.

The Annie Oakley mural follows the installation of a Greetings from Greenville postcard reproduction on the building at the corner of Washington Avenue, Broadway, and Martin Street. T-shirts and post cards bearing that image are currently available at The Hive Collective in Greenville, as well as stickers and magnets featuring the Annie mural; Annie T-shirts will be available soon.

According to Main Street Greenville Executive Director April Brubaker, the community can look forward to the installation of at least two more murals; however, this will not be possible until warm weather returns in the Spring. “Stay tuned,” April says. “We have more good ideas in the pipeline to further beautify our town,” she concluded.