Ladybugs decorate trees

The Ladybug Garden Club spread some holiday cheer by decorating Wayne Healthcare Hospital this year. Several members helped decorate two trees and the areas around the trees. The main lobby tree was decorated in red, white, and silver. The tree in the outpatient area is in hunter green accented with gold. Chariman: Shirley Linder, Amy Erisman, Carol Hosbrook- Cole, Dawn Hissong, Angela Beumer, Mariana Ramos and Amy Addis. The Ladybugs would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a blessed year.

